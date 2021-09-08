Connecticut Firefighter Dies in NY Rock Climbing Fall

A Connecticut firefighter fell to his death while rock climbing in New York on Monday, New York State police said.

Stephen M. Buda III, 56, nearly reached the 200-foot mark of his climb at the Trapps Trailhead of the Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner when he fell, the Connecticut Post reported.

Authorities said Buda was not wearing any climbing or safety equipment during the climb.

Buda worked as a pump engineer for Bridgeport's fire department for eight years. The department said rock climbing was Buda’s favorite hobby.