If you didn't win the Mega Millions jackpot, perhaps you might have more luck with the state of Connecticut.

Connecticut state treasurer Denise Nappier announced a campaign Thursday for the state to try to return more than $800 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. All you need to do is check its "Big List."

She said nearly 1.7 million people are on the list, and most wouldn't know it. Another 53,000 names were added on Thursday.

Unclaimed property is normally money that is considered unclaimed or abandoned if an entity -- usually businesses like banks and insurance companies -- have not had any contact with the owner for at least three years.

Common sources of unclaimed property are inactive savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, such as payroll, refunds or life insurance proceeds and forgotten telephone or utility deposits.

The state has returned nearly $730 million to more than 320,000 people during Nappier's administration, she said. "I encourage everyone to check for their name and find what's yours!" she added.

A graph of the list showed that eight people had more than $500,000 owed to them. In 2012, one person claimed $32.8 million through the Big List.

HOW TO SEARCH THE LIST

You can search your name on the online listing here.

If you find you are owed money, you can submit a claim, as long as you have property identification.

Top Tri-State News Photos