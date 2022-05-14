Conn. Authorities Probing Fatal Shooting of Black Bear

Wildlife authorities in Connecticut are investigating the recent fatal shooting of a female black bear that left two cubs orphaned.

The shooting occurred Thursday in Newtown. In posts on social media, local residents have identified the bear as a familiar face in town known as “Bobbi.” They've launched two Facebook pages in its honor.

The State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating the shooting but hadn’t released details. The two cubs, who are still in the area, were being monitored, the Hartford Courant reported.

Some officials want the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to bring the cubs and to a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

“If they survive, which they cannot do on their own at this age, these cubs will suffer this trauma for the rest of their lives," Annie Hornish, Connecticut’s director of the Humane Society of the United States, told the newspaper.

It’s illegal to hunt or trap bears in Connecticut, though a person may kill a bear in self-defense and state law also allows the killing of a bear deemed a public health or safety threat. The state’s bear population is estimated at about 1,200.