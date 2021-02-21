Confession Letter From Former Cop Claims Link Between NYPD, FBI and Malcolm X Killing

A new letter alleging the New York City Police Department's connection to the killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X was released to the public one day before the 56th anniversary of his death.

Three men were convicted in the case but now a cousin of Ray Wood -- who was an undercover police officer at the time -- has come forward alleging new evidence.

Malcolm X was shot to death at the Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

On Saturday, Wood's cousin, Reggie, shared a confession letter the former cop signed on Jan. 25, 2011, claiming responsibility in ensuring the security detail of Malcom X was arrested days before the assassination.

"My job was to infiltrate civil rights organizations throughout New York City, to find evidence of criminal activity, so the FBI could discredit and arrest its leaders," Wood stated in the letter. "Under the direction of my handlers I was told to encourage leaders and members of civil rights groups to commit felonious acts."

In his letter, the former officer claimed his actions were done under duress and fear of retaliation. He signed the letter and instructed his cousin to hold the information until after his passing.

Reggie Wood said the former officer confessed to his involvement in 2011 when he believed a worsening cancer would take his life. He ultimately went into remission and lived until November 2020.

"For 10 years, I have carried this confession secretly in fear of what could happen to my family and myself if the government found out what I knew," Reggie Wood said.

Three daughters of Malcolm X - Qubiliah, Ilyasah, and Gamilah Shabazz - joined civil rights attorney Ben Crump demanding officials re-open the case in light of the "new evidence" Wood presented Saturday.

"Several months ago, the Manhattan District Attorney initiated a review of the investigation and prosecution that resulted in two convictions for the murder of Malcom X. The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the District Attorney. The Department remains committed to assist with that review in any way," the NYPD said in a statement.

The FBI had not responded to a request for comment as of Sunday.