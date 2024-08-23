Coney Island

Coney Island's famed Cyclone roller coaster shut down after malfunction found mid-ride

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

The famed Cyclone roller coaster in Brooklyn is standing still until further notice after a malfunction was detected mid-ride as people were on board.

One of the trains on the iconic ride at Coney Island's Luna Park was on its way up one of the hills Thursday afternoon when the malfunction was found. Inspectors for the city's Department of Buildings said it was a crack on a chain.

One of the train cars was still stuck in place as of Friday, unmoved since the incident.

Several people were taken off the ride safely, the DOB said. No injuries were reported.

The Cyclone will remain out of service until repairs are completed and the DOB inspectors can ensure the ride is safe to reopen.

Luna Park was issued two violations as a result of the malfunction, one for failure to maintain the ride, and the other for failing to notify the DOB of what happened.

