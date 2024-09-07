Coney Island's Cyclone coaster reopens after 2-week shutdown from mid-ride malfunction

Good news, thrill-seekers: The famous Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster has reopened following a two-week shutdown stemming from a mid-ride malfunction.

The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park was on its ascent on Aug. 23 when ride operators took it out of service due to a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room. The operator stopped the ride and several people were removed from the roller coaster without injury, according to New York City’s Department of Buildings.

Video posted on social media showed a person being carefully escorted down the tracks.

Inspectors with the DOB were at the scene two days later and issued the owners of Luna Park violations for the damaged equipment and for failure to immediately notify the department about the incident.

But the beloved ride reopened Saturday morning after the fixes were made, the park said in a statement.

"We are incredibly honored to preserve the legacy of the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster and offer memorable experiences on this historic coaster, year after year. This American icon has captivated guests for nearly a century, and our dedicated team and attraction engineers continue to ensure that this legendary 97-year-old landmark continues to operate safely and smoothly,” said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International, Inc.