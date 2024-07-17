Con Ed distributes dry ice in Harlem to those without power in midst of extreme heat

Con Edison announced it is distributing dry ice Wednesday in Harlem for customers who lost power in the midst of the extreme heat the tri-state is grappling with.

The utility company will have a customer outreach van at the following location:

PS 241 / STEM Institute of Manhattan on West 1112th Street between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

The customer outreach van and dry ice distribution will be on location until 9 p.m., supplies last, or power is restored before that time.

ConEd notes that the dry ice that will be distributed will have instructions for safe handling and disposal of dry ice are printed on the bag. Dry ice is frozen carbon dioxide and should be used only in well-ventilated areas. Children and pets should be kept safely away from dry ice.

Representatives will also be available to answer customers’ questions.

For additional information or questions, customers can call us at 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).