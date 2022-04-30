Complaints Prompt Removal of Controversial NYC Bus Shelter Ads

An eye-catching bus shelter ad that had some New York City commuters doing a double-take may have attracted too much attention -- enough to get it pulled from circulation.

Big, bright pink, and for some, a touch too much. The advertisement reads: "Your vagina called, it wants these."

"The ad itself is not what upset me. The upsetting part was that this advertisement was basically blown up 10 feet high for the public to see," Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island, said.

Tannousis said he was contact this week by a local mother who raised concerns over the ad posted at a Staten Island bus shelter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you missed the now controversial sign, there's little chance of seeing it on the street after it was pulled from stops around town. But the posting was up long enough to spark plenty of conversation.

Rebecca Rosentreter said she snapped a picture of the shelter ad after passing by earlier in the week.

"Me and my boyfriend, we just saw this the other day. I actually was just saying to him 'that's so like aggressive,'" she said.

So where is it now? The ad came down this week after the assemblyman got involved.

"My contact has been with the NYC DOT because in my view, they are the ones responsible for the ads that go into the bus stops," Tannousis told News 4. "I believe the location of the signs, and in the manner in which they were posted, is what I find to be so inappropriate about them."

Attempts to reach the company or the advertisers Friday were unsuccessful.