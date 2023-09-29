Commuter Alert

Commuter Alert! NYC subway and Metro-North service severely impacted by heavy rain and flooding

Storm Team 4

Commuters traveling by subway across New York City on Friday are going to face delays and suspended service as a result of the heavy rain and flooding.

The MTA announced "extremely limited subway service" available due to heavy flooding in the system.

"Service across our network is severely disrupted due to this extreme rainfall. Please stay home if you don't need to travel," the MTA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The B, G, and W lines are suspended as of 10:30 a.m. The 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, C, D, F, L, N all are facing suspensions on service on parts of their lines. The Q and R lines are having trains rerouted. A train lines are running local except from 59th St.-Columbus Circle and Canal St. Service on the 2, 3 and D lines was suspended in Brooklyn due to flooding.

D, F, and M trains are holding at stations in both directions in midtown due to flooding at the 47-50th Sts. Rockefeller Center station, the MTA subway account posted on X.

Metro-North service suspended

Metro-North Railroad service on the Harlem and New Haven lines are suspended between Manhattan and the Bronx with service on the Hudson line facing delays.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined News 4 New York with an update on the heavy rain and flooding moving through the NYC metro area and announced a state of emergency has been declared..

Airports facing delays, cancelations, and flooding roadways

Hundreds of flights into and out of the NYC area have been canceled or delayed.

In addition, La Guardia Airport said all access to Terminal A is closed.

Alternate side parking suspended

The New York City Department of Transportation announced alternate side parking rules were suspended for Friday, Sept. 29. The previously scheduled suspension for Saturday, Sept. 30 will remain in effect.

Commuter AlertNew York Citysubway
