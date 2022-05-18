‘Worst Tragedy I've Seen:' NYC Mourns 11-Year-Old Girl Killed by Stray Bullet as Gun Violence Spikes

Family, friends and community members gathered Wednesday morning at a rally and memorial for the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed when law enforcement sources say two people on a moped opened fire at a group of men on a Bronx street corner in broad daylight, as they demand an end to the gun violence plaguing the city and the search for child's killers intensifies.

Kyhara Tay was with family members when she was shot in the stomach while on Westchester Avenue in Longwood Monday evening. She died at Lincoln Hospital.

Family members gathered Tuesday night at a vigil for Kyhara, Kyky for short. Her parents were inconsolable as they visited the memorial that has taken over the street where she was shot. At a vigil, balloons soared through the air as loved ones said goodbye.

The family of the 11-yar-old girl killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx yesterday are coming together to honor her. Rana Novini reports.

"I'm sad and I miss her a lot and I can't believe she's dead. It hurts," said friend Kaylany Alvarez, who said she knew Kyhara since preschool. "She would come over sometimes and we would be together and I woke up today and I found out that she got shot. I really miss her and I hope she's doing OK in heaven."

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered for a rally in the Bronx in the girl's memory and to support her family, saying they are tired of living in fear of the violence in the streets, and angry those responsible are still being sought.

"These kids are doing wild, wild west out here," Longview resident Luis Torres said, adding "this is the worst tragedy I have seen in my whole entire life."

Law enforcement sources said the sixth-grader did not appear to have been the intended target of the shooting. No one else was wounded.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest of the man that fired the stray bullet that killed an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx

Surveillance video released by police shows a man running down nearby Fox Street, apparently being chased by the two moped riders. The man riding on the back opened fire, the video showed. The child was half a block away from where the gun was fired.

The two men on the moped, both wearing dark-colored sweatshirts, immediately fled from the scene of the shooting, heading north on Fox Street.

Witnesses described the horrifying aftermath.

"The girl, she just kept saying 'Ow, ow, ow' and holding her stomach. We were trying to figure out where she got shot at, we checked her leg there was nothing," said witness Maya Jones. "She kept holding different places, then she stopped responding."

"When I heard her age I broke down, because it's like, she just came from school, and it's like, why her? Why it had to be her? Why y'all doing this?" Jones added.

Kyhara's family said they believe people in the neighborhood may know something, but could be hesitant to come forward.

"We're talking about an 11-year-old girl with her whole future. Her whole family is devastated with this loss," said the victim's aunt, Norka Sanchez. "At this point, we cannot bring her back. But we want somebody to say something. Please, please, please say something if you know. Because this is ridiculous."

The girl was at least the second young child to be shot in the Bronx in 2022. In January, an 11-month-old girl, just days away from her first birthday, was shot in the face while sitting in a car with his mother in the Bronx. That victim left the hospital just days ago after having to relearn how to eat and walk again on her own.

NYPD Crime Stoppers has distributed a flyer of the scooter-riding duo wanted in the death of Kyhara Tay and is offering up to $10,000 in reward for information in connection to the case.