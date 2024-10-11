Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day is Monday: What's open and closed?

Monday, Oct. 14, marks the federal holiday of Columbus Day, a holiday that many states and cities now recognize as Indigenous Peoples Day and Italian Heritage Day.

New York City has recognized the day as Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day since 2021 — much to the chagrin of a small group of City Council members who make up the Italian Caucus, which has stated it will still refer to the day as Columbus Day.

Here's a list of what will be open and closed:

US Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Mail won't be delivered either, because postal carriers will have the day off.

Government buildings and services

All state and city government offices will be closed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, including state and city courts, Social Security offices and other departments.

There will be no trash and recycling collection in New York City.

Libraries are also likely to be closed throughout the tri-state area, such as the Newark Public Library in the largest city in New Jersey. The New York Public Library is also closed on Monday.

Schools

All public schools in New York City are closed for the holiday. Parking is allowed is school zones when school is in recess, but specific schools could be open, which would mean parking restrictions remain in effect.

For the rest of the tri-state, many school districts will be closed for the day, but the decision could vary by location, so check with district website to see what schools are open or closed.

DMV

The Department of Motor Vehicles locations for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be closed in observance of the holiday Monday, according to their respective websites.

Starbucks, Target and more

Most retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open and operating on regularly-scheduled hours. But just to make sure, it's not a bad idea to call ahead or check the hours online before venturing out.

Amazon

Columbus Day is not one of the seven paid holidays Amazon gives its employees, according to its website. So its services will generally be available uninterrupted on Columbus Day, including shipping.