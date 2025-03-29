Columbia University

Columbia University's interim president steps down

Armstrong will be returning to lead the university's Irving Medical Center, the school said. Claire Shipman, the board of trustees' co-chair, will take her place.

By Rebecca Cohen | NBC News

Getty Images

Columbia University said Friday its interim president, Katrina A. Armstrong, is stepping aside, a week after the university struck a deal with the Trump administration to negotiate its federal funding, NBC News reported.

Armstrong assumed the role when President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik resigned in August after a tumultuous spring semester that saw hordes of protests on campus over the war in Gaza.

Claire Shipman, the co-chair of the board of trustees, will assume the role of acting president, effective immediately, the university announced Friday.

Armstrong is returning to the school's Irving Medical Center, the statement said. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community,” said David Greenwald, chair of the board of trustees. “Katrina has always given her heart and soul to Columbia. We appreciate her service and look forward to her continued contributions to the University.”

The school last week agreed to a list of demands by the Trump administration to start negotiations to restore $400 million in federal funding. The funding was pulled earlier this month after the administration accused the New York school of “inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Columbia UniversityTrump Administration
