water rescue

Coast Guard Plucks People Out of Ocean as Boat Takes on Water Off NJ Coast

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Coast Guard authorities say they rescued three people after a vessel began taking on water off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend.
  • Officials said Monmouth County 911 dispatchers called shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday to report the emergency three miles east of Long Branch. Officials said a motor lifeboat and a helicopter went to the scene, and a rescue swimmer lowered from the helicopter and helped all three people aboard the Coast Guard vessel.
  • All three had life jackets and no injuries or medical concerns were reported.

Coast Guard authorities say they rescued three people after a vessel began taking on water off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said Monmouth County 911 dispatchers called shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday to report the emergency three miles east of Long Branch.

Officials said a 47-foot motor lifeboat from the Manasquan Inlet station was sent to the scene. In addition, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the Atlantic City station was diverted from training and headed there.

Local

New Jersey 55 mins ago

Ida Death Toll in New Jersey Rises to 30, Murphy Says

nypd crime stoppers 2 hours ago

Suspect Captured on Video Brazenly Entering NYC Drive-Thru Window, Stealing Cash: NYPD

Coast Guard officials said a rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter and helped all three people aboard the motor lifeboat. They were taken to Shark River Marina. Officials said all three had life jackets and no injuries or medical concerns were reported.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann told the Asbury Park Press that the 25-foot vessel, which was last seen drifting, will be salvaged by its owner.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

water rescueNew JerseyCoast Guard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us