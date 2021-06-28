Coast Guard Hoists Fishermen Stranded on Life Raft 72 Miles Off Long Island

A daring rescue was captured on camera by local Coast Guard crews dispatched to save three fishermen in a sinking boat off the coast of Montauk.

The small crew issued a radio call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening approximately 72 miles off the shore, the Coast Guard said Monday.

A 44-foot commercial fishing vessel was taking on water and sinking with the Nite Nurse crew on board. Officials advised the fishermen to don life jackets and grab their emergency radio beacon before jumping in a life raft and abandoning the vessel.

The Coast Guard dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane and Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher out to the crew's location.

Video shared by the Coast Guard is dark — due to the late hour of the rescue — but the helicopter crew can been seen hoisting the fishermen from the raft and up to safety.

“This case was a success because these mariners did everything professional mariners should do to be found,” said Lt. Banning Lobmeyer, the HC-144 Ocean Sentry pilot who flew on this case.

“They reported the problem early which led to a quicker response time from our crews. They stayed with their boat as long as possible before getting into their life raft, took and used flares and an EPIRB, and they were dressed appropriately in survival suits.”