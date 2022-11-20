‘Cluttered' Apartment Complicates Firefighters' Response to Deadly Inwood Fire

One person has died after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at a six-story apartment building in upper Manhattan, FDNY officials said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in a third floor unit of the Inwood apartment building off Broadway, near West 204th Street, the department said. Investigators said a man and a woman, possibly a mother and son, were living in the unit.

A deputy fire chief on scene said firefighters found heavy fire conditions in the apartment, which he described as "cluttered."

The identity of the fire victim was not immediately released.

A downstairs neighbor living on the second floor described the terror she felt being woken up to banging.

"I just heard the banging. T wasn't sure what was going on, and then i looked out the window and saw the fire trucks," Sonia Florentino said. She race to get dressed and help her father, who used a wheelchair, safely out of the building.

"I feel sorry for them, I just hope that the family on the other end of the news they're able to cope with it," she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.