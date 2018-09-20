The green outside the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack was turned into a laundry-line of sorts Thursday morning.

Now in its 25th year, the Clothesline Project now sees more than 2,000 shirts with personal messages about abuse displayed in public. It is designed to raise awareness of violence, sexual, domestic and personal, against women, children and men.

The t-shirts were all created by victims to break the cycle of silence and to help the healing process.

Thursday's project was sponsored by the YWCA of Bergen County. The YWCA is home to the state sponsored Healing Space -- a free service for survivors and their families to navigate the trauma of sexual violence and its long term impact on their lives. Counseling, support groups, even legal advice is available, plus a 24/7 hotline: 201-487-2227.