Climate Activist Protesters Shut Down Main Entrance at NJ's Teterboro Airport

Protesters shut down the main entrance at a New Jersey airport Thursday while staging a demonstration against climate change, officials said.

The protest at Teterboro Airport took place around noon, according to Port Authority, which owns the airport. The group of demonstrators was said to be from Sunrise NYC, which describes itself on its website as a group of "powerful young people fighting for a Green New Deal."

Chopper 4 showed plenty of police activity at the airport. Port Authority said seven people were arrested for refusing to leave after they were told to disperse. They were charged with disorderly conduct, interference with public transportation and trespassing, though Port Authority said more charges could be filed.

A spokesperson said airport employees and customers were temporarily re-routed to other entrances.