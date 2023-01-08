City Renames Street in Honor of Teen Cashier Killed at Manhattan Burger King

A young woman who was gunned down last year while working behind the counter at a Burger King in East Harlem is being honored with a street co-naming.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed one year ago at the fast-food restaurant on 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. That same intersection is being renamed Sunday in honor of the late 19-year-old.

Police had said there were two customers and two employees in the Burger King on Jan. 9, 2022, when Winston Glynn allegedly entered and took money from the cash register.

Glynn had already taken $100 out of the register when he shot Krystal Bayron-Nieves. She didn't have a key to access additional money he was after, and that's when police said he fired one round that killed the cashier.

Bayron-Nieves’ family had told reporters she was three weeks into the job and worried for her safety working at night. The teen wanted to switch to a day shift, relatives said.

The man fled, and police used surveillance video in the area to track him to the subway system and from there to Brooklyn. Police said they arrested Glynn, who had worked at that Burger King for several months in 2020, on Thursday in that borough.

