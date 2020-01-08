City in NJ is Second Worst in U.S. for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions, Study Finds

What to Know Where you live may be setting you up for failure when it come to keeping your New Year's resolutions, according to a new study

Where you live may be setting you up for failure when it come to keeping your New Year's resolutions, according to a new study.

To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2020, WalletHub considered some of the most popular -- and most commonly broken -- resolutions to rank more than 180 cities in the country based on their conduciveness to self-improvement.

In order to rank the cities, WalletHub looked at 57 key metrics, ranging from gyms per capita to income growth to employment outlook.

It turns out, according to the study, that one particular city in the Garden State is among the worst in the U.S. when it comes to keeping New Year's resolutions.

Newark ranked the 181th best city out of 182 when it comes to succeeding in making your New Year's resolutions a reality -- in other words, it is the second worst city for keeping resolutions.

The lousy position on the list is due to the dismal positions it also received in individual rankings -- health resolutions, financial resolutions, school & work resolutions, bad-habit resolutions and relationship resolutions -- which comprise the overall ranking.

Newark also made appearances in certain individual categories used as key metrics in the study.

To learn more about the methodology used to compile the ranking, or to see the complete list, click here.