City Hall Blasts NYC Variant ‘Pathogen Porn' Report as Scientists Criticize Data Release

A New York Times report on a possible new COVID variant spreading in New York City is making waves, but scientists and City Hall were quick to criticize what they said was the potentially premature release of unfinished research.

The Times reported Wednesday, in part citing unpublished research from Columbia University, that a new variant seemed to be popping up in the city with a mutation that could weaken the effectiveness of vaccines.

Neither city nor state health officials had previously spoken publicly about this new development, and it immediately raised concerns about the prospect of another surge of illness.

But prominent figures were quick to criticize both Columbia and the Times for reporting what they suggested was unfinished work.

"This wasn't even a 'pre-print' - I was asked to provide comment on someone's draft manuscript that still had tracked changes and didn't include the figures. Based on this, the NYT wrote a story. This is an absolute mess," Nathan Grubaugh, a professor at the Yale School of Public Health, wrote on Twitter.

City Hall also keyed in on the early release of data, with Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesman taking both the university and newspaper to task.

"It’s great that Columbia and other academics are looking into COVID variants. But please, please for the love of all that is holy share the data with public health officials before you publicize pre-writes that still have track changes with the NY Times. That’s all," Bill Neidhardt tweeted Thursday morning.

One of De Blasio's top scientific advisors also criticized the reporting, and others like it, as "pathogen porn" that was unhelpful to public health efforts.

"Plea to academics: please review high impact studies w/govt health depts before marketing it to media. We’re left to decipher science from journalist’s abstract while fielding calls from electeds, public, media how this changes policy. Pathogen porn isn’t helping public health," Dr. Jay Varma tweeted early Thursday.

One scientist, Eric Topol, took to Twitter to question why the report on a possible "scariant" had been published without review in the biomedical community. (The story, in addition to the Columbia research, also cited publicly available but pre-publication data from Caltech as well.)

The author of the Times story responded to Topol with her reasoning.

"To be fair, I convinced them to let me write about it so that readers could see both lines of evidence at once. And everyone I quoted saw the manuscript and thought it looked legit. It should be out soon! (It’s been submitted)," Apoorva Mandavilli tweeted Wednesday night in response to Topol.

Neither the paper nor the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at Columbia were immediately available to comment on the criticisms of the story.