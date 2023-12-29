Citi Bike is hiking its prices next month

Citi Bike is raising its prices next month, pledging more station upgrades and next-gen ebikes to customers as part of an overall plan to improve bike-sharing, the company said in a statement Friday.
Citi Bike said the new pricing system would roll out on a staggered basis in January, calling it part of its effort to "support our growing operations and continued expansion."
So what does that mean for you? The annual membership increases to $219.99 a year on Jan. 29. That's up from $205, but at least you've got until the end of the month to plan for it. Other Citi Bike prices will increase on Jan. 4.
The website lays out a summary of changes:
New Member Perk
- Citi Bike members (including Pink All Access and Reduced Fare Bikeshare) will now receive 60 free ebike minutes upon every annual renewal. Current members will also receive a prorated number of minutes until their membership renews.
Reduced Fare Bike Share members
- No changes to the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program monthly cost.
- Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 mins, will increase to $0.20 per minute.
- Ebike fees will increase to $0.10 per minute.
Citi Bike annual members
- Annual membership will increase to $219.99/year.
- Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 mins, will increase to $0.20 per minute.
- Ebike fees will increase to $0.20 per minute.
- The cap for ebike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.00 (all other ebike rides are $0.20 per minute and uncapped).
Lyft Pink All Access
- No change in annual membership price.
- Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 minutes, will increase to $0.20 per minute.
- Ebike fees will increase to $0.20 per minute.
- The cap for ebike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.00 (all other ebike rides are $0.20 per minute and uncapped).
Non-member Single Ride
- Unlock fee will increase to $4.79.
- Extra time fees, for rides beyond the included time of 30 mins, will increase to $0.30 per minute.
- Ebike fees will increase to $0.30 per minute.
Non-member Day Pass
- No change in the Day Pass price.
- No change in extra time fees.
- Ebike fees will increase to $0.30 per minute.