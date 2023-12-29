Citi Bike is hiking its prices next month

Citi Bike is raising its prices next month, pledging more station upgrades and next-gen ebikes to customers as part of an overall plan to improve bike-sharing, the company said in a statement Friday.

Citi Bike said the new pricing system would roll out on a staggered basis in January, calling it part of its effort to "support our growing operations and continued expansion."

So what does that mean for you? The annual membership increases to $219.99 a year on Jan. 29. That's up from $205, but at least you've got until the end of the month to plan for it. Other Citi Bike prices will increase on Jan. 4.

The website lays out a summary of changes:

New Member Perk

Citi Bike members (including Pink All Access and Reduced Fare Bikeshare) will now receive 60 free ebike minutes upon every annual renewal. Current members will also receive a prorated number of minutes until their membership renews.

Reduced Fare Bike Share members

No changes to the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program monthly cost.

to the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program monthly cost. Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 mins, will increase to $0.20 per minute.

per minute. Ebike fees will increase to $0.10 per minute.

Citi Bike annual members

Annual membership will increase to $219.99/year .

. Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 mins, will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. Ebike fees will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. The cap for ebike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.00 (all other ebike rides are $0.20 per minute and uncapped).

Lyft Pink All Access

No change in annual membership price.

in annual membership price. Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 minutes, will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. Ebike fees will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. The cap for ebike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.00 (all other ebike rides are $0.20 per minute and uncapped).

Non-member Single Ride

Unlock fee will increase to $4.79 .

. Extra time fees, for rides beyond the included time of 30 mins, will increase to $0.30 per minute .

. Ebike fees will increase to $0.30 per minute.

Non-member Day Pass