Chuck Schumer Gets the Key to New York City

The Senate majority leader received the ceremonial key from Mayor Bill de Blasio during a news conference on COVID testing

Brooklyn's own Chuck Schumer can add one more accolade to his list - he now holds the (ceremonial) Key to New York City.

The Senate majority leader was given the honor by Mayor Bill de Blasio at a COVID-related news conference on Wednesday.

"There's no finer public servant that this city has produced literally in our entire history," De Blasio said.

Schumer is the 12th person or group De Blasio has awarded with the ceremonial key (which resembles a key used to open the back door at City Hall but which does not, in fact, actually work in any known locks).

The honor for Schumer comes one day after another son of Brooklyn, filmmaker Spike Lee, received the same award.

"Let me just say, New York is a labor of love for me," Schumer said, particularly thanking all of his staffers from over the years for his accomplishments.

