Man raped on subway train at Christopher St, suspect still on the loose: NYPD

A man was raped on a subway train in the West Village and police are still searching for the person responsible, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 27, was traveling on a northbound no. 1 train approaching the Christopher Street station when he was approached by a man who made sexual remarks and demanded money, police said.

The suspect then forced the victim to perform a lewd act before he left the station on foot, the NYPD said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

It all happened Saturday, April 26 at 4:15 a.m.

The Christopher St station serves the no. 1 and 2 trains and is next door to a PATH station.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the man in the photo below or who has information on the incident to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding the individual in the photo.

