Christina Lee family sues NYC, NYPD over cops alleged inaction during Chinatown murder

The family of Christina Lee, the young Asian-American woman stalked and stabbed multiple times in her Chinatown apartment last year, is suing New York City and the NYPD over alleged failure to intervene the night of her killing.

The 35-year-old was murdered, police say, by a homeless man who allegedly stalked and then repeatedly stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife. Her family claims they have received little information from the police department.

Boshun Lee, the victim's aunt, says family learned the woman had been stabbed 40 times from the media, not from police. The attack on Lee has since become a rallying cause to highlight a rash of anti-Asian attack happing across the country.

The viciousness of her murder, in stark contrast to the tranquil setting in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, where Lee's memorial urn is now surrounded by the bouquets of flowers her family brings every week, along with their prayers.

Lee's family say prayers won't bring them answers about the NYPD response that night—that’s why they’ve filed this lawsuit alleging negligence.

”We have not had access to the police report itself. But we are calling to account the police department in terms of its failure to protect Christina," Charles Yoon, the family's attorney, said.

Their lawsuit claims unnamed officers responded but did not enter Lee's apartment until an hour after 911 calls from neighbors who reported hearing screaming.

“Whereas the police had ample opportunity to intervene, they did not," Yoon said.

The complaint says, "The responding NYPD members denied and/or unreasonably delayed providing Ms. Lee with police assistance and emergency medical treatment causing her pain and suffering and contributing to her death."

Cops say Nash was found hiding in the victim's apartment—the alleged murder weapon also recovered.

"I was in shock. My mind is how much you suffer with the pain," Lee said.

Nash has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. The Lee family's greatest wish for Christina, who they say cared deeply for those less fortunate, is that a homeless shelter be named in her honor.

"We got out, help them or serve them. We'll do something for them -- we really don't want any of the money," Lee's aunt said.

Spokespersons for NYC and the NYPD said they don't comment on pending litigation.

The next court date in the criminal case is scheduled for June 12. The Manhattan DA's Office said they are still waiting for the results of the psychiatric evaluation on Nash's fitness to proceed.