Chinatown Community Plans Permanent Memorial to Christina Lee After Vandals Strike Twice

The memorial dedicated to the slain Chinatown woman has been damaged for a second time since the 35-year-old was stalked and murdered last month.

A surveillance camera positioned near the site of the memorial for Christian Yuna Lee captured a man kicking at the community site early Thursday morning.

The man is seen swinging at the memorial as he walks by, sending flowers, candles and signs flying into the street.

Lee's former landlord, Brian Chin, shared video of the incident. He says police are looking for the man and investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

"It has been less than three weeks since her death, and we, and the Chinatown community as a whole, are still grieving," Chin said. "So to see her memorial, which people still continue to leave flowers at and light candles every night, repeatedly and viciously attacked, leaves me with a feeling of anger and sadness that I did not think was still possible."

The memorial outside Lee's apartment building on Chrystie Street was also vandalized on Feb. 19.

Chin said the community plans to install a permanent memorial flower-garden next week.

