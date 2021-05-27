coronavirus pandemic

China's Stonewalling Pushed Biden to Reveal Latest Intel Probe of COVID Origins

Biden released a statement Wednesday asking the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Joe Biden's decision to announce an intensified 90-day review into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic came about in part because of the Chinese government's refusal to participate in an investigation by the World Health Organization, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News.

Biden released a statement Wednesday asking the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19, after new reports raised questions about whether it spread from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The source said the genesis of Biden's ask goes back weeks, after he'd received information on the matter that he'd asked for in March, the source said.

Local

Upstate New York 3 hours ago

NY School Recalls Yearbooks After Student Puts Hitler's ‘Mein Kampf' as Favorite Book

jersey shore 3 hours ago

Jersey Shore Already Seeing Busier Summer in Year 2 of COVID

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicJoe BidenChinaBiden AdministrationUS-China Relations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us