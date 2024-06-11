Bronx

Chilling video shows man put 26-year-old woman in chokehold in NYC sidewalk attack

WARNING: The content of this story may be disturbing to some viewers

By Romney Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for a 45-year-old man they say was caught on video grabbing a 26-year-old woman from behind as she walked down a Bronx street and violently taking her to the ground, where he tried to rape her.

The woman was walking near Vireo Avenue and East 235th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, when cops say a man put her in a chokehold. The man forced her to the ground and wrestled with the woman for a time, video shows. She was eventually able to fight him off by screaming for help.

The suspect, later identified as Miguel Rivera, was last seen riding off in a blue scooter.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance images of Rivera (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxCrime and Courts
