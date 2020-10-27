Chilling Video Shows Dead Pregnant Woman's Body Dragged From Car, Left by Road: NYPD

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman from Long Island who was found face down on the sidewalk off Horace Harding Expressway in Queens last week, NYPD officials said Tuesday.

Vanessa Pierre was already dead when investigators got to the scene Friday; chilling surveillance video shows a man drag her lifeless body from the passenger side of a vehicle and leave it on the ground next to the highway, officials said.

It wasn't clear how or when Pierre, of Hempstead, died; her unborn baby also died.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison identified the suspect as 29-year-old Goey Charles in a tweet on Tuesday. He said NYPD detectives along with the Regional Fugitive Task Force and Nassau County police assisted in apprehending Charles on Monday, though didn't provide more details on the circumstances.

Charles, from Uniondale on Long Island, has been charged with second-degree murder. No additional information on him or his connection to Pierre was immediately available. It also wasn't clear if he had retained an attorney.