Child's Body Found Off Randall's Island Near Where 5-Year-Old Fell Into River: NYPD

The body of a child has been found in the Harlem River near Randall's Island, where a 5-year-old boy went missing after falling from a tree over the weekend, the NYPD said Tuesday. The identity of the body has not been confirmed.

Authorities had been searching for the boy since he fell into the water Saturday afternoon. The child had been climbing a tree near Field 7 on the island when he apparently fell into the river. Witnesses say a number of people nearby jumped in to help search but they couldn't find him. The search has continued since.

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched aid teams to help divers from the NYPD.

Scene on Randall’s Island where a little boy fell into the water near Field 7 and hasn’t been seen since. Witnesses say several people nearby jumped into the river to help search. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/NSqafewtq9 — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) September 19, 2020