Child Suffers Possible Amputation in Queens Subway Incident: Police

A Queens bound F train rolls into a subway station
Getty Images

A child severed a limb after getting struck by a subway late Monday afternoon, police investigating the incident told News 4.

Police and fire crews rushed to the subway station in Queens around 10:30 a.m. after hearing reports of a possible amputation.

The child was transported to Bellevue Hospital, but officials couldn't elaborate on his condition or the specifics of his injury.

The incident disrupted service and had trains either bypassing the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station or running express.

