Bronx

NYC Tennis Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Multiple Girls Under 12

Police allege Gerardo Gutierrez abused multiple young girls while working at a tennis program hosted at a Bronx school

The New York City Police Department is asking the public to come forward if they have any information about a man who was arrested for allegedly preying on multiple young girls at a New York City school.

Police allege that between November 2019 and July 2021, 30-year-old Gerardo Gutierrez sexually assaulted at least three girls under 12 years old during an after-school tennis program run by the New York Junior Tennis League and hosted at P.S. 100X in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Gutierrez, a resident of the Bronx, was arrested February 15 on multiple charges. He pleaded not guilty, and according to court records, was held on $150,000 bail. He was not a Department of Education employee.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

