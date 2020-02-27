Child Pedestrian Struck in Brooklyn, 2nd Time This Week in Same Neighborhood

A 10-year-old was struck by a car in the East New York section of Brooklyn Thursday morning, the second such incident in the neighborhood in three days.

The child was said to be in critical condition after the accident near Blake and Pennsylvania avenues around 8:15 a.m.

On Tuesday morning a school bus struck and killed a 10-year-old girl less than two miles from the scene of Thursday's accident.

The driver of that bus was later arrested. Pedro Colon faces charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care in the death of Patience Albert, who was hit by the bus as Colon turned on Crescent Street, near Wortman Avenue.

Police said late Tuesday Albert had been in the crosswalk with a 15-year-old boy when she was hit. The boy wasn't hurt. Colon stayed at the scene.

The young girl was walking to school when she was struck and killed by a school bus, and now the community is demanding action to make the notorious intersection safer. NBC New York's Rana Novini reports.

