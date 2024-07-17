Toddler pulled from hot car outside NY apartment dies, hours after NJ infant endures same fate

A toddler died after being pulled from a hot car outside a New York apartment complex Monday, hours after a baby girl in New Jersey lost her life under similar circumstances, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Monticello Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call of a child in cardiac arrest inside a vehicle located outside Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex around 6:45 p.m. Emergency crews weren't able to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sullivan County coroner.

It was not immediately clear just how long the child had been left in the vehicle, but high temperatures on Monday pushed into the mid-90s for much of the tri-state area — meaning it would only take minutes for temperatures inside the car to soar well above that and lead to medical complications.

The New York State Police is leading the investigation. It didn't immediately release a separate statement.

There was no word on a possible suspect or suspects, nor was there additional detail on the circumstances.

A similar tragedy unfolded in New Jersey earlier in the day. In that case, an 8-week-old girl died. Her father is charged.