Child Dead in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run: Sources

A young child was struck and killed by a driver in Brooklyn who fled the scene Wednesday, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4.

The child's exact age was not clear; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, near South Fifth and Hooper streets after the 8:35 a.m. crash, the sources said.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is looking for the driver. No description of the vehicle was immediately available, nor were any other details on the child.