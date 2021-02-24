Brooklyn

Child Dead in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run: Sources

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, near South Fifth and Hooper streets after the 8:35 a.m. crash

By Marc Santia

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

A young child was struck and killed by a driver in Brooklyn who fled the scene Wednesday, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4.

The child's exact age was not clear; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, near South Fifth and Hooper streets after the 8:35 a.m. crash, the sources said.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is looking for the driver. No description of the vehicle was immediately available, nor were any other details on the child.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynhit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us