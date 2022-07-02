Harlem

Child Dead After Fall From 29th Floor Window of NYC Building: Police

By Myles Miller

Getty Images (File)

A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after falling from the 29th floor of a high-rise building in New York City, police said.

The child fell from a window on the upper floor of the building down to scaffolding at the third floor, police said.

Officers responded to the Harlem building on 3rd Avenue around 11 a.m. for reports of a potentially fatal fall.

The events leading up to the boy's fall out of the window were not immediately known. Police could not confirm if the window had bars on it.

This story is developing.

