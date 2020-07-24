Washington Heights

Child, 3, Miraculously Unharmed After Fall From Second-Story Washington Heights Window

Witnesses say that incredibly, the boy fell on top of an awning the floor below, which broke his fall a bit, and then onto a woman walking by

By Ida Siegal

A child who was supposed to be down for a nap fell out of a second-story window in Washington Heights — but was miraculously left unharmed thanks to what may have helped break his fall.

Cellphone video showed the aftermath of the near-tragic incident that took place early Friday evening, with the 3-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk, crying as two people tended to him. The mother, who didn't want to be identified, said little Saldiel was taking a nap, but when she went to check on him he wasn't there.

"I was in the lobby frantically looking for him, when a guy came in saying that a child had fallen, so I said that's him, that's him," she said in Spanish. "I came out to look and saw it was him."

The mother believes he somehow managed to crawl through the space left by the air conditioner in the window. Witnesses say that incredibly, the boy fell on top of an awning the floor below, which broke his fall a bit. He then bounced off that and onto a woman walking by.

"His eyes were open, he seemed fine. His leg was a little not right," said one witness.

"It was a miracle from God, because he fell on top of the lady. We can't explain it, everything happened so fast," another relative said.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, but was nearly uninjured. He is expected to be fine.

