Court of Appeals

Chief Judge of Top New York Court to Leave at End of August

By Albany

New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, asks questions during oral arguments on whether criminal defendants should be allowed to use allegations made in civil rights lawsuits against police witnesses to question their credibility during cross-examination at the Court of Appeals on Wednesday, June 1, 2016, in Albany, N.Y.
AP

The chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals announced Monday she will step down after more than six years presiding at the state’s highest court and overseeing the state court system.

Judge Janet DiFiore, 66, said in a letter to her colleagues that she will leave at the end of August and “move on to the next chapter of my professional life.” She did not elaborate on what she planned to do next.

DiFiore had been the district attorney in suburban Westchester County in 2015 when she was nominated to the court by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She became New York's second female chief judge.

One of the court's most significant decisions during her tenure was handed down in April, when a majority rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats. The judges said lawmakers gerrymandered the maps in violation of a 2014 amendment to the state constitution.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In her resignation letter, DiFiore cited her work tackling case backlogs systemwide and delivering high-quality court services, even during the pandemic.

“(T)he New York state courts not only remained open and functioning but were transformed from a massive, complex in-person operating system into an effective virtual model capable of meeting the demand for our services,” she wrote.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will nominate DiFiore's replacement, thanked the judge for her leadership.

News

New York City 4 hours ago

‘So There's Been a Nuclear Attack': New PSA Despite ‘Low' Likelihood of NYC Strike

Storm Team 4 9 hours ago

Severe Storms Threaten NYC Area Tuesday: What to Know

“From the Westchester District Attorney’s Office to the Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has dedicated her career to the people of New York," Hochul said in a prepared release.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Court of AppealsNew YorkAndrew Cuomojudge janet difiore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us