Cher Apologizes for Confusing Sens. Gillibrand and Sinema in ‘Traitor' Tweets

Award-winning actress and singer Cher unloaded on New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter Monday, ripping her as a "traitor" for her opposition to ending the filibuster — even though she's said she's open to doing away with it.

"If There Is Any Way 4 NEW YORKERS 2 KICK HER OUT OF SENATE They Must Try Be4 She Hands Our Country 2 trump & His Criminals," the "Believe" singer wrote in the tweet to her 3.9 million followers, NBC News reports. The tweet also named Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

While Manchin has been outspoken about his opposition to doing away with the filibuster, Gillibrand has advocated for filibuster reform for years, although she changed her stance during the Trump administration.

Ten hours after the tweet, the 75-year-old singer apologized in another tweet which said she'd confused Gillibrand with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Sinema, like Manchin, has been a staunch public defender of the filibuster.

