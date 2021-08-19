Chemically Burned Woman in Her 30s Dies After Friend Finds Her Unconscious in Cab

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s who was found with chemical burns on her face and chest after a friend met her cab in Queens and noticed her unconscious, authorities told News 4.

The woman's name has not been released. She was picked up by a cab driver on Division Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. Wednesday -- it wasn't clear from where she was coming at the time -- and taken to some area of Queens.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A friend who met the cab realized the woman wasn't responsive, at which point the cab driver took her to a hospital, police said. She was pronounced dead there.

It wasn't immediately clear what role the chemical burns may have had in her death, nor was it known how she may have received them. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.