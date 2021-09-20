Chemical Incident at YMCA in Westchester County Sends 11 to Hospitals: Offical

Nearly a dozen people were taken to hospitals early Monday after an incident involving chlorine and another chemical mixing at a Westchester County YMCA, the New Rochelle fire department confirmed.
A report of the accident at the YMCA on Weyman Avenue came in around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Eleven people in total were taken to hospitals, though details on the severity of their injuries weren't immediately clear. It wasn't clear if all were adults.
It also wasn't clear what may have gotten mixed with the chlorine -- or how.
New Rochelle fire officials said the scene is "contained" for the time being.
No other details were immediately available.
