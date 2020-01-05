Chef Ricardo Cardona’s Latin-Asian Fusion Recipes

Chef Ricardo Cardona, whose new restaurant Aura Cocina is opening in East Williamsburg this month, stopped by 30 Rock on Sunday to share some recipes with Gus Rosendale.

His recipes for Chino Latino Churrasco, Latin Asian Chimichurri, Steamed Yucca and Tuna Ceviche are below.

Chino Latino Churrasco (serves two)

Ingredients:

1 lb clean skirt steak black Angus marinade

1 oz fresh ginger

1 oz fresh garlic chopped

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 oz chipotle pure

1 oz chopped cilantro

1 cup of vegetable oil

1 oz brown sugar

1 oz chipotle

2 cups of vegetable oil

Latin Asian Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1 oz fresh Chinese parsley

2 oz fresh chopped cilantro

1 oz fresh garlic

1 oz fresh ginger chopped

2 oz chopped scallions

1 oz daikon radish

1 teaspoon of coriander seeds ground

1 teaspoon Thai chilis

1 teaspoon of miso paste

2 oz red pepper diced

1 oz sesame oil

2 oz soy sauce

1 oz Hoisin sauce

2 cups of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of brown sugar

salt and pepper

Steamed Yucca

Ingredients: 1 lb of frozen peel yucca

Instructions:

Marinade the skirt steak over night and cook to temperature desire on a grill or a pan

For the yucca place it on a large pot with enough water to cover the yucca and bring to a boiled till is tender

Tuna Ceviche (serves two)



Ingredients:



1 pound ahi-yellow fin tuna cut in cubes



1/3 cup of yuzu



1/3 cup of lime juice



1/2 cup white soy sauce



1/3 cup rice vinegar



1/3 cup fresh cilantro



1 teaspoon of fresh ginger



2 tablespoons of mirin



1 teaspoon sesame oil



1/2 cup of diced mango



1 teaspoon of Thai basil



1 teaspoon toasted quinoa for garnished



1/3 cup of cooked sweet potato cut small diced



1/2 cup of red onions julienne



1/2 cup of cilantro chopped



Salt and pepper to taste



1 red pepper



1/2 cup of coconut milk



1 teaspoon of aji amarillo (yellow)



Micro cilantro for garnished



1 cup of garlic cloves

Directions:

1. Place all the ingredients except the tuna in a large mixing bowl



2. Then add the tuna and served on a soup bowl micro cilantro on top and the quinoa