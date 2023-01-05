Cheese the Cat Dies After Shot by Arrow in Queens; Police Search for Culprit

A disturbing story of animal cruelty has an entire Queens community outraged, leading families and cat lovers alike to keep their feline family members a little closer.

Police are searching for the person who shot a Little Neck family's cat with an arrow square in the chest. The owners of Cheese the cat had no choice but to then put down their beloved feline — and now they’re spreading the word before another family suffers the same loss.

Cheese’s owners did not wish to speak on camera, but these signs they’ve posted on their block are doing all the talking.

They took a photo during Cheese’s last moments, showing the arrow that went through Cheese’s chest. His owners are working with police to make sure no other family has to lose their furry family member this way.

So who shot Cheese the cat? The owners said their beloved tabby cat returned home Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. with the gruesome injury – an arrow lodged in his chest.

Cheese didn’t stand a chance of surviving and the family had no choice but to put him down.

"Ugh that’s terrible," said Valerie, who lives in the neighborhood. "Some evil person is doing something, right? Why would they do that?"

On Thursday, NYPD investigators stopped by the family’s home to look for any clues the cat killer may have left behind. But until whoever did it is caught, the devastated family is spreading the word to cat lovers in their neighborhood: keep your felines indoors.

"Whatever he did to the cat they should do it to him, and see how painful it is and how he feels," said Andy, another local resident.

The ASPCA is teaming up with the NYPD. They say they are conducting a necropsy (an autopsy of the cat) in order to collect any additional evidence.