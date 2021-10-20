Check Out NYC's Newest Observation Deck, From the Tallest Office Tower in Midtown

Move over World Trade — there's a new skyscraper in town that is changing the shape of the Manhattan skyline.

One Vanderbilt isn't the tallest NYC building, but it is now the highest in midtown, reaching just over 1,400 feet above the ground, dwarfing the both the Empire State Building (1,250 feet) and the Chrysler Building (1,046 feet). It also boasts a sky-high observation deck that gives New Yorkers and tourists a view of the city like no other.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The journey to the top starts at the ground floor of the brand new skyscraper across from Grand Central Terminal. Take the all-mirror elevator all the way to the top to reach what is called Summit One Vanderbilt.

"Summit is more than just a view, though we have great views. It's really an emotional journey," said Managing Director Robert Schiffer.

Sunglasses are provided to visitors to wear inside because of the intense reflections that bounce around the walls and floors, creating an infinity effect. Fitting for a place where the views seem to go on forever.

Even the restrooms show off the skyline, giving visitors a chance to use the loo with a view.

One Vanderbilt opened in Sept. 2020, a $3.3 billion complex built by SL Green that opened despite the ongoing pandemic. The building's observation area is three floors in all, on the 91st, 92nd and 93rd floors. A 42-second elevator ride brings visitors to see the exhibits designed by Kenzo Digital, which are meant to highlight the intersection of where art and architecture interact with nature.

"We are opening just as the city is recovering. And rebounding. Excitement growing over summer into fall," said Schiffer.

Summit One Vanderbilt officially opens Thursday to visitors with proof of COVID vaccination, with tickets for New Yorkers starting at $34.