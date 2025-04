Check flight delays and cancellations at Newark Liberty and other NYC area airports

Flights into and out of Newark Airport are experiencing heavy delays Monday afternoon, according to the FAA.

According to the FAA, the delays are due to the airspace operations center in Philadelphia, which oversees the airspace for Newark Liberty International Airport, having equipment issues.

As a result, a ground stop has been issued with limited departures and arrivals since 1:30 p.m.

The technical issue has been resolved and flight activity is expected to resume slowly -- although significant delays are expected.

Scroll down to see if your flight is delayed or canceled.