Is ChatGPT down? Users reporting Bad Gateway, server error

Thousands of ChatGPT users across the country flocked to Reddit Thursday morning looking for answers after they efforts to use the service were met with "bad gateway" and other error codes.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the issue with the AI app. ChatGPT often would take a long time to load before failing completely or reference an internal server error.

Most of the problem seemed centralized in the New York City area, according to Down Detector's map, but posts on X and other social media indicated the outage was global.

OpenAI put out a statement at 7:26 a.m. ET saying "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." Four minutes later, they said "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results." Then, by 7:43 a.m. ET, they confirmed that the issue was resolved. People still reported intermittent issues through the 8 a.m. hour.

X was chock-full of memes, with people commenting how much worldwide productivity would suffer because of the outage. Others were bemoaning how they would ever finish their schoolwork.

More than 300 million people use ChatGPT a week, the company has said. According to Yahoo Finance, users submit more than a billion messages daily on the platform, which launched in 2022.