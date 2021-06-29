Chain Thieves on Motorcycle Drag NYC Dad Buying Ice Cream for 5-Year-Old Son

Police are looking for a duo on a motorcycle who attacked a man as he bought ice cream for his son in the Bronx earlier this month, grabbing the gold chain around his neck and dragging him along the sidewalk until they ripped it off, officials say.

The 35-year-old victim was on Burnside Avenue in the middle of the afternoon June 6 when the two people on the motorcycle road up on the sidewalk where he was standing. They grabbed the necklace and pulled the man along, still riding the motorcycle, until they were able to remove it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspects then fled the scene. They were last seen driving eastbound on East Burnside Avenue.

The victim suffered scrapes and bruising to his arms, legs and neck. He was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information on them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.