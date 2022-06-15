Central Park's Wollman Rink is Turning into a Roller Disco This Summer

It may be summertime, but skating at a Central Park rink is still very much an option.

The Wollman Rink will have its first day of "DiscOasis" for skaters on June 16. The DiscOasis is a "glittering roller-disco paradise for the soul," and plans to be full of music, art, performances, and dancing.

The famous rink is usually home to ice-skaters from October until April.

Visitors will be able to roller skate Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and choose between daytime or evening sessions.

The Wollman Rink is a two-minute walk from the Central Park entrance at 59th Street and 6th Avenue.

The daytime session starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. where skaters can choose to participate for a 1- or 3-hour session.

DiscOasis promises to "come alive" at night through an immersive experience. The evening session will pick up at 5:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the evening include two hours on the rink, a dance party, and live performances.

But Wollman Rink is not the only famous place to be transformed for the season. The iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center was turned into Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in April 2022 and will remain open until October.

Tickets and more information for DiscOasis are available here.