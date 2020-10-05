Central Park's Loeb Boathouse Issues Staff Layoffs, Hopes to Rehire for Spring Reopening

Staff at Loeb Boathouse in Central Park were laid off as the restaurant keep its doors closed to diners more than six months after New York City shutdown city businesses at the start of the pandemic.

The restaurant on Monday confirmed layoffs for 163 staff members first reported by THE CITY.

Temporary furloughs that began in March became permanent last month after six months because of "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19," the state's website read.

"Under both Federal and NYS WARN Law's, the Boathouse was required to send out WARN notices to any employees who have been laid off for over six (6) months," the restaurant explained in a statement Monday.

The statement also detailed hopes of reopening the restaurant's door to diners by Spring 2021.

"Currently, we are in discussions with NYC Parks Department Officials to discuss an anticipated reopening in Spring 2021. We look forward to bringing back all of our employees and serving the citizens of NYC," the statement continued.

NYC Parks Department spokesperson Megan Moriarty told THE CITY that the restaurant could reopen now "to the extent it can operate in accordance with the applicable state COVID-related guidelines."