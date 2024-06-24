Central Park sunbather fights off attack from man who jumped on her: Police

A woman looking to make the most of a warm summer afternoon by soaking up the sun at Central Park was attacked by a man who is now on the run, according to police sources.

The incident occurred Monday inside West 104th Street and West Drive around 1:30 p.m., police said at an evening press conference.

The 21-year-old woman was sunbathing at the park when a man came towards her, exposing himself, police said.

The victim fought off the man and screamed, police said. The man took off, and the NYPD was actively searching for the suspect. NYPD patrol cars could be seen driving through the park throughout the afternoon as the manhunt continues.

A mobile command center was set up and crime scene tape went up around the area. Police said they are looking for witnesses and exterior cameras. Officers also used a drone to help search the park.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. She was able to speak with authorities and provide information, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.