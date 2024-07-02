Central Park sunbather attack: Person of interest in custody, sources say

The NYPD has a person of interest in custody who investigators believe is connected to the attack of a Central Park sunbather, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

Police have not said where they picked the person of interest up or if he is considered a suspect in the Central Park attack.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was soaking up some sun in the Manhattan park around 1:30 p.m. on June 24 when she saw a man approaching her while exposing himself. She told police she was by herself at the time, in the Great Hill area inside West 104th Street and West Drive in the park.

She tried to run but he tackled her from behind, police said. She screamed and managed to fight him off. He got away, running south down West Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. She was able to provide information about the suspect to authorities, they said.

The sketch originally obtained by NBC New York (below) shows a suspect in the case, believed to be in his 30s, wearing a baseball hat and sporting a short beard. Police have not confirmed that the person of interest is the suspect in the case or if he matches the description and sketch.

The suspect was described as about 6 feet tall with a medium build and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

Police increased patrols in the park as they searched for the suspect. Officers said they were looking for witnesses and exterior cameras, and were using a drone to help search the park.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.